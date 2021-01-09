GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update; episode 9

Listen to this post

Events

The Center for Visual Arts in Greensboro is offering an in-person Kids’ Pottery Class for ages 7 to 11 starting on January 14th.

Artist Laura Poss is teaching an online watercolor class on winter landscapes. The class begins on January 21st.

Creative Greensboro will hold virtual auditions for the Greensboro Playwrights Forum’s virtual “Evening of Short Plays” at 7 pm on January 19th and 20th.

On February 6th, Radio station WPAQ will celebrate its 73rd birthday with a concert featuring various bands in the historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy.

‘Tis the Season, an art exhibit at Red Dog Gallery in Winston-Salem continues its run through January 30th.

GreenHill’s Winter Show continues at the gallery in Greensboro through February 6th.

(For your convenience, events listed on GreensboroArtsHub are marked as in-person or online.)

New Listings

New listings on GreensboroArtsHub include the bold and creative ODP Art & Design in Winston-Salem. Also newly added are Bernadette Potts Studio B Artistic Photography from Summerfield and mixed media visual artist Tish the Brand from Winston-Salem

New artwork includes Duncan Dosing and Pansy Pot by watercolor artist Jeanne Christman. Fine art photographer Bernadette Potts added When I Think of You and Symme-trees. Mark Moore posted the photograph The Moon.

Owen Daniels added his provocative mixed media series When the Revolution Comes.

There is also a new listing for The Studio at the Community Theater of Greensboro, a performance and gathering space for rent.

For more information about the arts and artists in the greater Greensboro area, visit GreensboroArtsHub.com.