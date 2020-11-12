    Add a free listing
    Burlington Writers Club

    To stimulate interest in creative writing through study and practice.

    Burlington Writers Club is open to all adults and Alamance County high school seniors interested in honing their writing skills and supporting our club's activities. We are an eclectic group of serious and casual writers, even a few professionals, all at varying levels of talent and experience.We are an eclectic group of serious and casual writers, even a few professionals, all at varying levels of talent and experience.

    If you are interested in writing, be it poetry, plays, fiction, non-fiction, memoir, family history, or children's literature, then join us in our efforts to grow as writers.

    We meet on the second Saturday September through June 10:00 am-noon at the Alamance Arts offices and gallery.

    Dues are $20.00 per year, $10.00 for Alamance County high school seniors, and payable at the June meeting, or when you first join. The first meeting is free.

    Location : 213 South Main Street, Graham, North Carolina 27253, United States

