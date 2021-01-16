GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update; episode 10

Listen to this post

Welcome to your weekly update for the arts in the greater Greensboro, North Carolina area where we present the latest from GreensboroArtsHub and where you can place your own listing for free.

Opportunities

Guilford County arts groups are reminded that the deadline to apply for Art & Culture grants has been extended to January 20th. These grants utilize federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to assist organizations that have suffered business interruption due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Visit ArtsGreensboro.org to learn more.

Writers young and old are invited to submit works to the Burlington Writers Club writing contests. The student contest is open to students in grades 3 through 12 who attend school in Alamance County. The deadline for entry is January 28th. Adult works may be submitted by March 13th.

Events

Creative Greensboro will hold online auditions for the Greensboro Playwrights Forum’s virtual “Evening of Short Plays” for actors 16 and older at 7 pm, on January 19th and 20th.

Arts Davidson County in partnership with the Davidson County Community College Small Business Center presents the Cultivating Creatives Conference on February 6th. The online conference will present ideas to artists for making their talent a career. It is open to artists everywhere. The cost is $20 and preregistration is required.

Randolph Community College is offering Discovering Digital Photography. The online classes are for the novice photographer with no previous experience with digital cameras. There are three upcoming 6-week sessions. The cost is $80.

The winter exhibition continues at GreenHill at their gallery in Greensboro through February 6th.

People

New people on GreensboroArtsHub include potter Curry Wilkinson; entrepreneur, artist and educator Jennifer Reis; and Josh Sherrick, business services manager with Creative Greensboro.

Artwork

Several new creative works have been posted to GreensboroArtsHub, including Lock-in, a socially-distanced film from Spring Theatre; the music video Looking Within, by Gabriel Irving; Mother Earth, an unorthodox self portrait by Misty Biros and rustic acrylic paintings on old barn wood by Caroly Fulton.

Visit GreensboroArtsHub for details