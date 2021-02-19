Freedom Summer – World Premiere

Virtual tickets for Freedom Summer go on sale on February 1, 2021 at a price of $15 per household.

August 4, 1964. Nora starts a new life “passing” as a white woman while her sister, Carrie, travels to the Deep South to register Blacks to vote. The bodies of three civil rights workers have just been found in Mississippi, leading the sisters to question the price of civil rights, Black identity, and what it means to be Free.

Set against the backdrop of the 1964 Mississippi Voting Rights Project, Freedom Summer is a powerful reminder of the price paid by so many in pursuit of civil liberties, and the importance of making your voice heard in the political process. The perfect production for Black History Month, streaming broadcasts are available for school presentations. If interested in coordinating a school presentation, please email clarielle@ncblackrep.org.

Written by: Cynthia Grace Robinson

Directed by: Jackie Alexander