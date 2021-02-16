Winter Dance Classes - ages 6 to 10

Presented by The Community Theatre of Greensboro, students ages 6 to 10 will study Broadway style dancing and learn performance skills such as connecting with the audience, facial expression and working as an ensemble. Classes are open to students of any experience level.

Classes are held weekly from February 16th through March 23rd from 6PM - 7PM.

Cost is $25 per student per session or $100 per student for all six sessions.

Students and staff will undergo daily temperature checks, and will be required to wear face coverings at all times unless otherwise instructed. Health and safety questionnaires will also be completed by staff and students on a regular basis. All CTG classroom spaces are sanitized before and after each class session. CTG is following all CDC health and safety guidelines in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.