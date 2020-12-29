GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update; episode 8

Listen to this post

Here’s what’s new on GreensboroArtsHub.

The Center for Visual Arts in Greensboro has two classes for children starting soon. How to Draw the Hard Stuff is an online class primarily for kids, but it is open to all ages. The four week class will teach how to draw complicated things. It begins on January 3rd.

Starting on January 14th, the Center for Visual Arts will offer an in-person Kids’ Pottery Class. The class is for kids from 7 to 11 years old of all skill levels.

‘Tis the Season, an art exhibit at Red Dog Gallery in Winston-Salem continues its run through January 30th.

GreenHill’s Winter Show continues at the gallery in Greensboro through February 6th.

New listings on GreensboroArtsHub include A Walk in the Park, a movie by Sean Damrel and Matthew Jones filmed in Greensboro; the Greensboro Ballet; the Printmaking Studio in the Greensboro Cultural Center; artist Svetlana Kurkalova; and the creative work Diary of a Russian-American, a webtoon by Kurkalova.

For more information, visit GreensboroArtsHub.com.