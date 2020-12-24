Greensboro Ballet is a company of professional dancers who share the love of expressing human thought and emotion through the international language of ballet and dance performance.

The School of Greensboro Ballet is the only non-profit classical ballet school in the Greensboro area and one of a relative few in the country. Our goal is to offer the finest dance education to children of all ages and adults. At the School of Greensboro Ballet, your child will learn the art of dance in an environment of both discipline and fun.

Greensboro Ballet's mission is to inspire, invigorate and excite our audiences and our artists through the exciting, ever evolving art of Classical and Contemporary Ballet.