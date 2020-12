Designed for students ages 7 to 11 years old, this pottery class is perfect for beginners or for those wanting to extend their existing knowledge of working with clay. Our instructors can work with all skill levels.

Classes meet on Thursdays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in room 135 of the Greensboro Cultural Center.

Class fee includes clay and glaze fees.

Classes meet weekly for 8 weeks.

Members receive a 10% discount. Use code: cvamember10

Sibling Discount Available.