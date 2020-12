Posted on WEBTOONs. WEBTOONs, unlike strip comics, have a very different set-up with their panel layouts and storytelling style. WEBTOONs’ format of comics is specifically designed so that the reader can read it on their phone and scroll through the story; this also affects the resolution of the images, which are normally 300dpi but are 72dpi for WEBTOONs. Below are image samples and an inside glance of the process behind it.