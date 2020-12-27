Svetlana Kurkalova

I am an artist based in Greensboro, North Carolina (U.S.). I graduated from SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design) with a BFA, majoring in sequential art with a minor in storyboarding in June 2019.

I have been drawing since I was a kid. I fell in love with both American and Russian cartoons. I was inspired by their stories and often created characters, animals, landscapes, fictional worlds, and stories based on those films and productions. I pursued the art of storytelling since I was able to scratch a marker across computer paper and call it art.

Since then, I’ve decided to pursue the career of visual storytelling. I love listening and telling stories. I have a talent in drawing expressions, emotions, and movement. My biggest influences on my work are the webcomic Namesake by Megan Lavey-Heaton and Isabelle Melançon, both graphic novels The Odyssey and Dracula illustrated by Ben Caldwell, and Alphonse Mucha’s fine art pieces.

My goal is to gain enough professional expertise and experience to self-publish. I will follow where there are jobs available, and continue to develop my ideas through this site, going to conventions, freelance contracts, and through funding-based platforms. I hope to inspire my viewers and readers with the stories I tell.

My artistic hobbies include creating original pieces made of mediums such as painting (watercolor, gouache, and acrylic), photography, jewelry, fine art (soft pastels, pencils, charcoal, chalk, and ink), and crafting materials (such as tissue paper, Bristol paper, string, ribbon, newspaper, fabric, wire, and rhinestones with a hot glue gun).