Show us how you are bringing the light into these dark days through your art. How do you keep on keeping on and believe in better days? We want to see how your art revives, regenerates and invigorates the soul to gain a feeling of peace, love, and a circle of community. Show us how the winter frost brings sparkle and shine to your life. Let us see your art of many colours that bring us all together as one during this gift-giving season. 'Tis the season to show our love of art! We are allowing 5 entries per artist and placing a 350.00 limit on pricing for this show. We are encouraging smaller pieces of art with an affordable price for our patrons.