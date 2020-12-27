How to Draw the Hard Stuff, Part 1 (Virtual Class)

Four Sessions

Learn the basics of drawing complicated things with emphasis on storytelling. Students will learn to draw hands, feet, and eyes, people, setting, and machinery, all while learning to tell a story with their art. This is a 4-week class; each week will focus on a different type of "hard stuff" to draw.

About Your Instructor

Svetlana Kurkalova is a Greensboro, NC, artist who graduated from SCAD, Savannah College of Art and Design. She has experience working in the Adobe Creative Suite package, specializing in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. In both digital and traditional media, her special talent is visual storytelling – from graphic novels, illustration, and graphic design to photography and painting.

Cost $40