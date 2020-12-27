    Add a free listing
    Printmaking Studio

    Affordable option for printmakers at all skill levels.

    Description

    Printmaking Studio Membership:

    Available in monthly or annual installments, Printmaking Studio Membership is an affordable, excellent option for printmakers at all skill levels. Membership provides:

    • Use of a community printmaking studio during open studio hours and the potential to reserve the space for personal/private endeavors
    • Opportunity to work in a space that encourages collaboration, experimentation, and positive critical thinking
    • Eligibility to participate in special events and exhibitions that the CVA holds
    • Access to multiple large-scale, professional printmaking presses (both relief and silkscreen)
    • Darkroom space for exposing Silkscreens (not for fine art photography)
    • Industrial sized sinks for screen washout and equipment cleaning
    • Your own flat file for storing paper, prints, and various items in the studio if needed
    • Industrial-sized tables for large-scale relief carving and mixed media/drawing works
    • Wall space for displaying works and/or experimenting
    • An extra fully functional printing press with a semi-damaged roller that can be used for experimental printmaking techniques
    Type of space
    Cost
    • $40 per month
    More info
    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

