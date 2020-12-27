Printmaking Studio Membership:
Available in monthly or annual installments, Printmaking Studio Membership is an affordable, excellent option for printmakers at all skill levels. Membership provides:
- Use of a community printmaking studio during open studio hours and the potential to reserve the space for personal/private endeavors
- Opportunity to work in a space that encourages collaboration, experimentation, and positive critical thinking
- Eligibility to participate in special events and exhibitions that the CVA holds
- Access to multiple large-scale, professional printmaking presses (both relief and silkscreen)
- Darkroom space for exposing Silkscreens (not for fine art photography)
- Industrial sized sinks for screen washout and equipment cleaning
- Your own flat file for storing paper, prints, and various items in the studio if needed
- Industrial-sized tables for large-scale relief carving and mixed media/drawing works
- Wall space for displaying works and/or experimenting
- An extra fully functional printing press with a semi-damaged roller that can be used for experimental printmaking techniques