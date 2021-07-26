Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park returns to in-person

Listen to this post

Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will resume in-person concerts for its 42nd season each Sunday, August 8 to August 29, at 6 pm, at the White Oak Amphitheater, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd.

Concert attendees will see and hear some longstanding favorites including Sweet Dreams and doby. Several musical acts will make their MUSEP debut this summer, including the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble and Soultrii.

“Greensboro loves live music and the community building that happens when we experience it together,” said Ryan Deal, the city’s chief creative economy officer, who leads Creative Greensboro. “After more than a year of virtual programming, we are thrilled to be returning to live and in-person events. While planning around lingering impacts of the pandemic meant that this summer’s in-person series is shorter than usual and all at the same location, folks can expect to see a return to a full summer of concerts touring to outdoor spaces throughout the city next year.”

MUSEP Concerts

Free parking will be provided for the White Oak concerts and guests will be allowed to bring in their own food. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the venue.

The MUSEP series is presented by Creative Greensboro and sponsored by UNCG, Moore Music, Fox8, and White Oak Amphitheater. Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website.