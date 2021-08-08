MUSEP: Cory Luetjen & the Traveling Blues Band and Sweet Dreams

Venue
White Oak Amphitheatre
Join us for our first live concert of the 2021 MUSEP season featuring Cory Luetjen & the Traveling Blues Band (blues, rock) and Sweet Dreams (smooth jazz, R&B). The concert and parking are free but donations are encouraged to help sustain the free series. Alcohol will be available for purchase and guests may bring in their own food.
1921 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, North Carolina 27403, United States
