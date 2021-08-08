    Add a free listing
    MUSEP: Cory Luetjen & the Traveling Blues Band and Sweet Dreams

    • August 8, 2021 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
    • In-person
    Description

    Join us for our first live concert of the 2021 MUSEP season featuring Cory Luetjen & the Traveling Blues Band (blues, rock) and Sweet Dreams (smooth jazz, R&B).  The concert and parking are free but donations are encouraged to help sustain the free series.   Alcohol will be available for purchase and guests may bring in their own food.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    Cost
    • $0.00
    Venue

    White Oak Amphitheatre

    Location : 1921 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, North Carolina 27403, United States

