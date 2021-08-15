MUSEP: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble and ALLL

Venue
White Oak Amphitheatre
Join us for the second live MUSEP concert of the 2021 season, featuring the Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble (tango Pan-Latin fusion) and ALLL (R&B, jazz). The concert and parking are free, but donations are encouraged to help sustain the free series. Patrons may bring in their own food and alcohol will be available for purchase.
White Oak Amphitheatre
1921 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, North Carolina 27403, United States
Leave a Reply ·
You must be logged in to post a comment.