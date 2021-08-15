    Add a free listing
    MUSEP: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble and ALLL

    • August 15, 2021 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
    Join us for the second live MUSEP concert of the 2021 season, featuring the Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble (tango Pan-Latin fusion) and ALLL (R&B, jazz).  The concert and parking are free, but donations are encouraged to help sustain the free series.  Patrons may bring in their own food and alcohol will be available for purchase.

    • All ages
    • $0.00
    White Oak Amphitheatre

    Location : 1921 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, North Carolina 27403, United States

