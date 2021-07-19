Reduced Cost Space Available at Greensboro Cultural Center

Listen to this post

Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, is now accepting applications for its Creative Activation Partners (CAP) program. Creative Activation Partners receive low cost access to spaces throughout the Greensboro Cultural Center for the preparation and presentation of creative programming. Learn more and apply at www.creativegreensboro.com.

For priority consideration, Guilford County based individuals and organizations that plan to offer creative programming January to May 2022 should apply for space before September 1. Requests for space through December 2021 are currently being accepted on a rolling basis.

“This initiative allows Creative Greensboro to bolster the work of creative individuals and emerging arts and cultural organizations and help them grow,” said Greensboro’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal, who oversees Creative Greensboro. “The Greensboro Cultural Center has long been a place that provides critical support to creative organizations. The CAP program allows us a framework to regularly bring in new and diverse individuals and organizations into this space.”

Creative Greensboro is especially interested in partnering with programs that are different from what is already being offered at the Greensboro Cultural Center and that are focused on engaging communities of color, low-income residents, or people who are disabled.

Rental rates for the CAP program start as low as $6 per 90-minute reservation. Creative Greensboro also provides a limited supply of typical setup equipment and marketing support of partner programs through its social media and newsletter channels. Available spaces include rehearsal studios, classrooms, and meeting rooms.

Interested applicants are encouraged to review the program guidelines and contact Creative Greensboro’s Coordinator for Community Partnerships at 336-373-4371 for more details.