The Drama Booster Club’s Teen Boosters are proud to present their first film, Heart of the Woods.

Which path will you choose? Follow Luna St. James on a terrifying adventure to find the truth. As her partner, you make the decisions that will unravel the secrets of the wood. With 8 possible endings, will you discover the fate of the missing people, or will the hunter become the hunted? You decide.

This interactive, supernatural film experience gives opportunities to make choices throughout, tailoring the story for each viewer.

This film was written and produced entirely by teens of the Triad. With the support of The Drama Booster Club, the Teen Boosters hope to provide unique opportunities in performing arts for area teens. This is only one example of their promising work, with lots more to come.

Written and Directed by Jacob Gers & Drew McGinniss. Produced by Jacob Gers and Drew McGinniss. Starring Alexa Bird, Phoenix Bell, Tyler Howard, Neveah Payne, Olivann Shropshire-Smith, and Riley Yates. Cinematography by J Burkholder. Costumes by Josefin Ulmsten. Audio engineering by Bill Burkholder.