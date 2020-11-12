Interview: Christy Wisuthseriwong

Christy Wisuthseriwong is a North Carolina native and has made Greensboro her home for the past 21 years. A classically trained pianist, she teaches and performs in the Triad area.

Wisuthseriwong has held a teaching studio at the Music Academy of North Carolina, a community music school, for 14 years and teaches all ages and levels of students, from beginners up through advanced students.

In addition to teaching, she works as a staff accompanist at Elon University and University of North Carolina at Greensboro and is the pianist for Bel Canto Company, the Triad's premier choral ensemble. She loves collaborating with other musicians and wants to make classical music relevant and accessible to everyone.

In the interview, Wisuthseriwong discusses teaching music in the time of Covid, how Greensboro is a great place for musical collaboration, and the fact that art creates a space of beauty and stillness in her life. This portrait of Wisuthseriwong was made at the Music Academy of North Carolina in her studio.

To learn more about Wisuthseriwong’s work, visit her instagram,@iplaybecause. Learn more about the Music Academy at its website.