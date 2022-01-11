    Add a free listing
    More Maps; Better Maps

    As part of our continuing effort to make a nice user experience, we’ve made some improvements to the maps on GreensboroArtsHub and added some new mapping features.

    New: Explore Listings on Map

    You now have the option of exploring listings on GreensboroArtsHub on a map.

    To switch to the map view on desktop devices, just click the little map icon on the Explore Page:

    To switch to the map view on a mobile device, click the “Map” button at the bottom of the explore screen:

    New: Listing Quick View now includes Map

    For listings that have an address, you will now see a map in the listing Quick View.

    To see a listing’s Quick View, just click on the preview card Quick View icon:

    We’ve also made some tweaks to the maps displayed on individual listings so that they are easier to see and consistent across listing types. Enjoy!

