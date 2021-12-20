Upgrades to GreensboroArtsHub for the coming new year

Listen to this post

A Message from GreensboroArtsHub curator, Roch Smith, Jr.

Hello GreensboroArtsHub artists and art lovers:

First of all, thank you to all of you who participate in and support GreensboroArtsHub. I want to let you know that I will be making some enhancements to GreensboroArtsHub in the coming new year. They will include:

Additional functionality. Design & navigation improvements. “Under the hood” performance enhancements.

These will begin with an upgrade to the GreensboroArtsHub server. Between now and the end of the year, this upgrade may result in intermittent service interruptions. These will be brief and you probably will not notice them at all; but if you do, just be patient and check back in a little while.

Thank you for using GreensboroArtsHub. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Peace,

Roch

