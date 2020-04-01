Interview: Raven Dial-Stanley

Public Record: Greensboro’s Creatives is a video interview series that seeks to illuminate the lives of artists, makers, and creative people in Greensboro. Formed by Creative Greensboro, this project was developed in collaboration with the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts' Creative Catalyst Initiative.

Raven Dial-Stanley, is an enrolled member of the Lumbee tribe of NC. She recently graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a degree in consumer, apparel, and retail studies with a concentration in apparel product design and a minor in new media design studies.

During Dial-Stanley’s freshman year in college she took on the role as the president of the Native American Student Association on campus. In spring of 2017 she was inducted into the sisterhood of Alpha Pi Omega Sorority, Inc., the first Native American sorority in the nation.

In February 2018, Dial-Stanley became Miss Indian North Carolina. In this role she served as an ambassador for all eight tribes and four organizations in North Carolina (Lumbee, Cherokee, Coharie, Meherrin, Waccamaw-Siouan, Occaneechi- Saponi, Sappony, Haliwa-Saponi and Guilford Native American Association, Metrolina Native American Association, Triangle Native, and Cumberland County Association of Indian People), numbering more than 122,000 people. As an ambassador she promoted her platform “Empowered Woman, Empower Women,” teaching the importance of woman empowerment as indigenous people were originally a matrilineal society.

Dial-Stanley currently volunteers for the Indian Education program in her community teaching indigenous art and speaking to youth about the positivity of cultural identity. She has also done various performances for Bank of America’s Native American Professional Network, educating the employees of indigenous relevancy. For the past three years she has been an artist for Creative Native Lumbee Artist, selling her art across the state of North Carolina.

In the interview, Dial-Stanley discusses her work as an intern with Lee, the significance of her heritage, and why art is her medicine.

This portrait of Dial-Stanley was made before her graduation on the UNC Greensboro campus.

You can learn more about Dial-Stanley and her work via her portfolio website and through her Instagram, @artistry_indigenous_angel.