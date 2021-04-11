Interview: Josephus Thompson III

Public Record: Greensboro’s Creatives is a video interview series that seeks to illuminate the lives of artists, makers, and creative people in Greensboro. Formed by Creative Greensboro, this project was developed in collaboration with the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts' Creative Catalyst Initiative.

Josephus Thompson is a poet, teacher and lecturer who founded The Poetry Project, where he works in both the educational and corporate setting focusing on “Education through Correlation." He uses poetry as a catalyst for literacy, leadership and service.

The host of 90.1FM’s The Poetry Café, his voice is heard weekly over the airwaves as he showcases talented artists from all over the world in the genres of poetry, hip-hop, and R&B to name a few. The show also tours nationally and can now be seen on Amazon Prime.

He has performed for Oprah, opened for Kanye West and Floetry, shared stages with The Last Poets, traveled to Australia, London, Seoul, and South Africa as well as back and forth across the United States sharing his gift. He coaches The Gate City Youth Slam Team, teaches in the public and colligate school system, and hosts and performs at events across the world.

Most recently he has developed The Poetry Project Institute, a series of Professional Development workshops for teachers to provide them with resources and training on the use of spoken word in the classroom. Every day he searches for new ways to use his gifts and abilities to pursue the hopes, dreams, ambitions and purpose of his life.

In the interview, Thompson explores his foundations in art, how he moved from industrial engineering to public speaking and poetry, and the multitude of roles he takes on every day.

More information about Thompson as well as booking information is available on Twitter and Instagram: at @Josephusiii and @thepoetrycafe and on Facebook at The Poetry Cafe.