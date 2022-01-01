A merger between between Bel Canto Company and Greensboro Youth Chorus ,we are officially The Choral Arts Collective!

The vision of The Choral Arts Collective is a community that celebrates excellence, diversity, and lifelong participation in choral music. Our mission is simple: to create engaging, inclusive, and entertaining choral experiences.

We are also creating space to add new programs and ensembles within The Choral Arts Collective. The first of these is Gate City Voices, an opportunity in May 2022 for community singers to sing exciting, large-scale repertoire with BCC. The common thread uniting all our activities and ensembles is the belief that providing excellent choral programming – ranging from music education to professional concerts – creates accessible and lifelong sources of enjoyment, fulfillment, and artistic expression for all, regardless of age, education, experience, or background.