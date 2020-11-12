A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond.