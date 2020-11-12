Casa Azul of Greensboro began in 2010, with a gathering of local Latino artists, professionals, and enthusiasts working to promote Latin-American arts and culture to increase the understanding of Latinos in the area and encourage community involvement.

Since that time, it has evolved into an independent 501(c)3, now housed in the Greensboro Cultural Arts Center.

Casa Azul currently has a working Board of Directors and over 150 volunteers who assist in the execution of community programming and events. We often partner with other major non-profits in the area to avoid duplication and increase community impact.

Each year, Casa Azul organizes and participates in programming focused on building an understanding of the diverse Latino community in the Triad. We encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to learn together and engage in community dialogue. We strive to strengthen individuals and families through art-based education and cultural activities.

The City of Greensboro proudly supports our organizations by providing in-kind office space and programming infrastructure located at the Greensboro Cultural Center.