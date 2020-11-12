    Add a free listing
    Wave at Wrightsville Beach

    16″ X 20″ Acrylic Painting

    The beautiful blues and greens of the sea expressed in a tranquil wave at Wrightsville Beach on the Atlantic ocean. This painting is framed with stained wood and ready to hang.

