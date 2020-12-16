Rental Spaces Available in the Art For Art’s Sake Center for the Arts Building: Unleashed Arts Center

Unleashed Arts Center is a special initiative by The AFAS Group to foster an appreciation of art and to encourage the development of emerging artists in our community. The center provides a venue for art exhibits, creative workshops, professional seminars, community outreach, youth programs and artist demonstrations.

The Unleashed Arts Center is a large flexible open space that can be set up for many functions, such as art activities, dance classes, seminars or exhibits. The main part of this space is approximately 33’ by 30’, with an additional 11’ by 8’ space offset at its entry.

Booking price is $75 per hour with a two hour minimum. Bring your own food and drink, or caterer.