The Van Dyke Performance Space is a 300-seat black box theater located in the Greensboro Cultural Center. Individuals, groups, and organizations may request rental of the space on weekday mornings, Thursday and Friday nights, and weekends up to 12 months in advance.

The theater features a sprung wooden dance floor, flexible seating configurations, and installed sound, lighting, and projection systems.

Arts, culture, and creative programs offered by Guilford County-based individuals and organizations will be able to book farther in advance and at lower rates than other renters.

Reservation rates and other booking information are available here.