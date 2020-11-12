The Crown at the Carolina, originally the theatre’s sign shop, is now a multi-use black box performance and rental space located on the Carolina’s third floor of the historic Carolina Theatre. It can been used for modern dance recitals, smaller ballet performances, chamber music, wind ensembles, local bands, live theatre and musicals, spoken word, gospel shows, jazz performances from the most intimate of trios all the way to 16 instruments, birthday parties, wedding receptions, corporate events, weddings, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, readers’ theatre, film screenings, and more.

The room is 55’ x 48’. There are four equidistant structural concrete columns in the room, forming several natural “playing areas” in the room. The most popular set-up is against the east wall, while “in the round” is another popular option. The floor is a structural concrete deck painted a neutral grey-black shade. The walls are natural unfinished brick and mortar with bench seating on the north and south walls. There are floor-to-ceiling black curtains that can be pulled from a curved curtain track to enclose almost three-quarters of the room’s wall space.

There are nearly unlimited seating options available in the Crown. Our staff will work with you to make sure your event is a pleasant experience for you and your patrons.