    Red Dog Gallery

    Showcasing talented local artists and craftsmen

    Closed
    Open hours today: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

    • Monday

      Closed

    • Tuesday

      11:00 am - 6:00 pm

    • Wednesday

      11:00 am - 6:00 pm

    • Thursday

      11:00 am - 6:00 pm

    • Friday

      11:00 am - 6:00 pm

    • Saturday

      11:00 am - 4:00 pm

    • Sunday

      N/A

      • December 16, 2020 9:18 pm local time

    Description

    The AFAS Group's Red Dog Gallery showcases the work of a consortium of talented local artists and craftsmen. From rich paintings and raku pottery to handmade jewelry and whimsical sculpture, the items and styles on display at the gallery are constantly changing - and there always is something new to discover for every sensibility and budget.

    Our Current Exhibit

    Video
    Phone
    • (336) 723-4444
    Location : 630 North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, United States

    630 North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, United States

