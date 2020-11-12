#141 in National Rankings

Overview

Weaver Academy in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina, is a magnet school showcasing two extraordinary educational programs: a school for students to immerse themselves in the performing and visual arts, and a school for students to launch themselves into advanced technology career pathways.

The Full-Time Performing and Visual Arts Academy

The Weaver Academy for Performing and Visual Arts (PVA) is one of two performing and visual arts option high schools in Guilford County. Students in the full-time high school apply, audition, and interview for selected spots in one of eight PVA tracks that include dance, drama, guitar, music production, piano, strings, visual arts, and vocal music.

Students attending Weaver Academy for Performing and Visual Arts follow the North Carolina course of study graduation requirements for a college university prep diploma in a sequenced pattern beginning with the ninth grade. The PVA Students are involved in a rigorous curriculum comprised of Honors and Advanced Placement courses designed to prepare them for higher education opportunities. In addition, students follow a specified course of study in their performing and visual arts area of concentration that will prepare them for collegiate and/or professional development. The performance academy continues to promote our students' professional growth as actors, dancers, singers, and musicians.

The Advanced Technology/Career Technical Academy

GCS students in grades 9-12 may attend Weaver for a portion of the school day to take Advanced Technology and career technical courses. These classes lead to career options and apprenticeships. By meeting course requirements, students are eligible for scholarships and course credits through the College Tech Prep programs beyond high school. Registration is available through the 15 traditional Guilford County high school counseling offices.