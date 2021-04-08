    Add a free listing
    Greensboro Cultural Center

    Greensboro's center of arts and culture

    Open
    Open hours today: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm

    • Monday

      8:00 am - 10:00 pm

    • Tuesday

      8:00 am - 10:00 pm

    • Wednesday

      8:00 am - 10:00 pm

    • Thursday

      8:00 am - 10:00 pm

    • Friday

      8:00 am - 10:00 pm

    • Saturday

      9:00 am - 6:00 pm

    • Sunday

      1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

      • April 8, 2021 8:58 am local time

    Description

    The Greensboro Cultural Center is home to nonprofit arts organizations and galleries. The center includes art galleries, as well as studios for visual and performing artists. Studios and classrooms in the building can be rented at low cost through Creative Greensboro.

    Special Health Precautions

    Face masks are required.

    Phone
    • 336-373-2026
    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

