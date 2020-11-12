Based in Winston-Salem, NC, Latisha Coleman is a 3-dimensional painter and artist. Known in the art world by Tish or Tish.the.Brand, she is also a freelance graphic designer. She earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in Graphic Communication Systems, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Visual Arts and Design from North Carolina A&T State University. In addition to that, she earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Phoenix.

As a 3-D visual artist, Tish’s intention is to create art that gives tribute to all women of color and honors their flaws, insecurities, accomplishments, dreams, and aspirations. Tish’s art is the way she celebrates them and every woman of color. She loves the feeling that creating art gives her and strives to support the arts through her contributions to the local arts scene.