Shanitra Dunn has been creating for as long as she can remember. She grew up in a small town with lots of love and charm in Eureka, North Carolina. She’s a country girl at heart and currently resides in Greensboro, North Carolina. She studied business studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She is very passionate about her art and her businesses. In addition to painting she also enjoys doing fashion illustration, creating designs for greeting cards and more. Her main intent is to use her art to inspire, uplift, and motivate others. She believes that we all have things that we go through but there’s nothing we can’t grow through.