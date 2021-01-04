    Add a free listing
    ODP Art & Design

    Bold Innovative Creative

    2019 Duke Energy Grant and Z Smith Reynolds Lead Artist for the Presence Absence Project awardee Owens Daniels is a visual artist/photographer, educator and the face behind ODP Art+Design bold, creative and innovative artwork that builds bridges, promotes cultural exchanges, and artistic endeavors  between organizations, institutions and the diverse communities they serve.

    My photographic career started at the U.S Army Photographic School of Cartography, learning the basics of photography and photo printing. In addition to this formal training, I worked for several years as a freelance photographer and extended my photographic career by fine-turning the art of visual storytelling and developing a distinctive, decisive and intimate photojournalistic signature style which has led to various opportunities  that include: Artist in Residences, Public Art Installations, Grants and varied other commissions

      Location : Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States

