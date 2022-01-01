MIchaela Hafley

I'm a recently retired art teacher from Guilford County Schools. I'm currently the Director of Education with Theatre Art Galleries in High Point. We will soon be moving to our new location at Congdon Yards (check us out!) I also create my own art when I have free time. I work with a variety of materials: paint, drawing, clay, printmaking, papermaking, sketchbook/journaling, photography, etc. I love experimenting and exploring with visual art. I also love incorporating text into my art as my husband is a high school English teacher :) In addition, I've recently started creating "upcycled" art using large cans for yard art flowers, wreaths, and other holiday decorations.