Karen Lee Taylor

Art, design, and creating have been a part of me for as long as I can remember. Primarily working in painting and mixed media, often my work reflects nature, a remembrance, or a thought-provoking concept or idea.

My favorite artists include the color of Matisse, the contrast of Carravigio, and the beautiful landscapes of Albert Bierstadt. As such, I don't limit myself in styles and techniques and am always committed to learning new skills and collaborating with others. I love communicating harmony in my work and I often find my inspiration from things in everyday life whether it's a walk in the woods or a memory of a special moment.

Reach out to discuss the next piece of work for your home, office, or community.