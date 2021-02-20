    Add a free listing
    Karen Lee Taylor

    Designer who loves color, contrast, and the energy of creating.

    • Visual Artist
    • 336-528-6044
    • ktaylorconnects@gmail.com
    • Mixed-media, Painting
    • Available for commissioned works, Available for lessons, Available for collaborations
    Art, design, and creating have been a part of me for as long as I can remember.  Primarily working in painting and mixed media, often my work reflects nature, a remembrance, or a thought-provoking concept or idea.

    My favorite artists include the color of Matisse, the contrast of Carravigio, and the beautiful landscapes of Albert Bierstadt.  As such, I don't limit myself in styles and techniques and am always committed to learning new skills and collaborating with others.  I love communicating harmony in my work and I often find my inspiration from things in everyday life whether it's a walk in the woods or a memory of a special moment.

    Reach out to discuss the next piece of work for your home, office, or community.

