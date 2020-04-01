John E. Foreman

I became an artist the day after I retired! Now prior to that I worked in higher education as program director of academic support programming for first generation/low income students for 38 years in PA and NC. Loved the job, the staff, and of course the students. I have many fond memories.

About year prior to my retirement, I decided I was going to attempt some sort of art. Based upon 3 art history courses during my undergraduate career I found that I really liked modern contemporary pieces, especially pieces created by Kandinsky, Van Gogh, Morin, and Klee to name a few. That was my art background. Never did I paint or do much other than what was required in my high school art classes. And I was not very good at it for sure. Well, now 4 years after retirement I have completed nearly 350 mixed media pieces of what I call modern/contemporary/industrial works.