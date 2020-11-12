Jennifer A. Reis, currently Assistant Professor of Arts Administration at UNC-Greensboro, is a creative entrepreneur, artist, educator and gallery director who has over twenty years experience in arts business and administration. She is a trained facilitator for programs such as the AIR Institute of Berea College, Etsy’s Craft Entrepreneurship Program, Kauffman FastTrac and CoreFour entrepreneurship courses, and consults for community development, trade and cultural organizations including the Kentucky Arts Council, Mountain Association for Community Economic Development, and the Association for Creative Industries. Her artistic practice in hand-stitched textiles has been honored with numerous awards, including Kentucky’s Al Smith Fellowship, national adjudicated and invitational exhibitions, and teaching opportunities at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, John C. Campbell Folk School, Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design, Society of Contemporary Craft, and the Southwest School of Art.