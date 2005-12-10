Heather Gerni

Hi there! I’m Heather, an artist who recently moved to Greensboro this year after living in the Chapel Hill area for over 20 years. My paintings are created using an intuitive process, which I’ve been teaching for the past decade.

I offer weekend workshops, retreats, and private lessons in intuitive painting for adults. This process is perfect for all skill levels. If you’re a complete beginner overwhelmed and unsure of where to start with painting, I provide a non-judgmental and playful space to learn some basics and explore. If you’re a professional or experienced artist who’s feeling blocked or just needing a fresh authentic approach, this process enables you to reconnect with yourself and your passion for creating.

Studio visits are welcomed and are available by appointment.

I look forward to making new connections here with fellow artists, students, and art lovers!