"For all your painting needs" custom painting/fineart

Juleen Jones is a Boston based artist/muralist/painter and now resides in Greensboro NC.

She has been sole proprietor of The Artist Touch a custom painting business since 1999.

She has worked on numerous renovation projects and large out door murals.

Her ability to be artistically diverse in painting is the reason for her success.

Her personal collection of art includes mixed media found object, photography collage and abstract expressionism.

For fine art painting collection visit...

Https://juleenartist.wixsite.com/juleentheartist