    CIMAGE

    Feed Your Soul

    NC based entrepreneur, artist, photographer with 2 Masters has been working with photography since he was 15 years old. Vagaries of life threw enough curve balls which provided opportunity to work in various businesses from designer to running SEO business to home mortgage provider. Now as senior citizen he blends his Photoshop skills with photography, bringing about a perfect marriage of his two passions and create a unique wall art.

    Visual Art Forms
    Location : Greensboro, North Carolina, United States

    Greensboro, North Carolina, United States

    Categories
