Bernadette A Potts ~ Studio B Artistic Photography

My passion is for creating art by capturing the extraordinary in the ordinary appearance of abstractions, architecture, and nature through the lens of my camera...my digital memory box. Through a series of connections and "art-portunities", my hobby, a form of relaxation, and a way for me to support my community as a volunteer photographer has metamorphosed into a passionately serious journey into fine art photography. Volunteer photographer: National Folk Festival, NC Folk Festival, Human Race 5k, Leadership Links Green and Black Gala, Greensboro Fashion Week, Greensboro Mayor's Committee for Disabled Persons ~ Annual Shoppers' Day. My journey has segued to include exhibits at the High Point Public Library, Distractions, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center ~ Spine Gallery, Flow BMW, Red Dog Gallery, Center for Visual Artists, and GreenHill Center for NC Art. Emerging artist...2019/2020 GreenHill Center for NC Art Winter Show. As an introvert, this public participation is a stretch for me but I am grateful for this new season and I value learning from other emerging and established artists, refining my skills, and finding the courage to become an extroverted introvert in the community of area artists. I am currently a visual artist with AFAS (Art for Art's Sake) in Winston-Salem. I recently launched the first entry in my line of greeting cards, which are sold at Sun Rise Books in High Point and also direct.