We are a Husband and Wife, Violin and Viola Duo located in Winston-Salem, NC. (Andy Licht, violin; Lilian-Terri Dahlenburg, viola). We believe in the power of music to bring us together. As performing and teaching artists, we strive to build meaningful connections within our community. We achieve this through several performing and teaching aspects: Educational interactive performances, teaching violin and viola lessons, background music for events-corporate and private functions, and weddings. We aim to promote the Violin and Viola as an established ensemble and we have experience writing our own arrangements for our duo, as well as writing our own music. Some of our educational interactive performances incorporate music and written words (poetry). We hope you enjoy and if you want to keep up to date with what we're up to, follow us on Instagram and Facebook. For booking inquires, please email us!