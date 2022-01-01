Valerie Nieman

I've been a newspaper reporter, farmer, sailor, teacher, and doughnut maker. I am the author of the forthcoming suspense novel In the Lonely Backwater, plus To the Bones and three earlier novels, and books of short fiction and poetry. My poetry and short prose have been published widely here and abroad. A graduate of West Virginia University and Queens University of Charlotte, I have held state and NEA creative writing fellowships.

Outside the CV, my experiences have included hiking solo across Scotland, reporting from a working coal mine, idling as a flaneur in New York and Glasgow and San Francisco, managing sailboat races, raising cattle, fly fishing in Ireland, building one home and remodeling two others, and teaching undergraduates to find their writing voice. I began a lifetime of woods-wandering as a small child in western New York, and continue to this day. It all finds its way into my novels and poems.

You can find me as valnieman on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and at http://www.valnieman.com