Heart of the Triad Quilt Guild, Inc.

Our purpose is to provide the opportunity for quilters to enjoy fellowship, exchange ideas and techniques for quilting, to encourage others to quilt, to provide information about quilting, and to make a positive impact on the community. Our community outreach gives quilts to Kernersville Cancer Center patients, and to provide Quilts of Valor to veterans and military in our area.

We are currently meeting via Zoom on the first Monday of every month, except September, at 6:30pm. To receive an invitation to attend, please email marty.smith@triad.rr.com.