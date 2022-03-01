Our mission is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The Creative Aging Network-NC campus, located in Greensboro NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.

Our vision is that CAN-NC will serve as a national model by inspiring and facilitating healthy aging through lifelong access to and participation in, the creative arts.

Too often older people say they feel invisible; they feel a lack of relevancy and purpose. To counter these feelings and the pervasive ageism in our society, CAN-NC promotes the creative contributions and extensive talent of our older generation through multicultural and intergenerational arts programming, community art exhibitions, training and education, and civic engagement. By empowering older adults to share their voices through art-making and public art forums, we are advocating a new way of thinking about our later years.

Our 10-acre campus is a vibrant center of teaching and learning where older people can share lessons learned and make life more gratifying. Our Board of Directors and staff acknowledge that our campus is on the traditional territory of Indigenous people such as the Eno, Shakori, Sapponi, Keyauwee, and Saura. We recognize the history of colonialism and first nations, and seek collaborations with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) to ensure our campus is a welcoming, accepting environment where older people from all walks of life can learn and share new creative skills, and develop fulfilling relationships to improve their lives and strengthen their communities.