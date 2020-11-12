Fiddle and Bow, founded in 1981, is a non-profit, educational organization dedicated to the promotion and preservation of folk music and dance and their related arts. We do this primarily through our concert series, presenting approximately two concerts per month on the first and third Friday. These range from contemporary and traditional folk to old-time, acoustic blues, Celtic and world music. Fiddle & Bow also works with other organizations in the Triad through special events and festivals.

Fiddle and Bow concerts are underwritten through the generous support of the Muddy Creek Music Hall and the Muddy Creek Cafe.