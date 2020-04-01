Teen Boosters

A subcommittee of the Drama Booster Club, a non-profit dedicated to supporting theatre in the Triad.

Our mission is to create opportunities for teens that can be found nowhere else. You will not come across another arts organization that provides these opportunities to such a scale. We create chances for teenagers to write, direct, produce, design, and star in live theatrical productions, or films.

Our monthly of teens ages 13-18 provides everyone a chance to put their ideas out there, and a chance to get involved.